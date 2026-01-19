(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TLS Manpack User Assessment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Kay Edwards 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber hosted 32 Soldiers from eight Transformation in Contact units for the Terrestrial Layer System Manpack Year-in-Review User Assessment at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. During this intensive 3-day event, the Soldiers received pertinent hardware, software, engineering and EW training, while joining in usability discussions and sharing unit perspectives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993840
    VIRIN: 260123-O-QS702-5151
    Filename: DOD_111495420
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TLS Manpack User Assessment, by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video