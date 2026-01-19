Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber hosted 32 Soldiers from eight Transformation in Contact units for the Terrestrial Layer System Manpack Year-in-Review User Assessment at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. During this intensive 3-day event, the Soldiers received pertinent hardware, software, engineering and EW training, while joining in usability discussions and sharing unit perspectives.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993840
|VIRIN:
|260123-O-QS702-5151
|Filename:
|DOD_111495420
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TLS Manpack User Assessment, by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.