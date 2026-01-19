(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd ID commemorates 82nd Anniversary of the Allied Forces landing with Enzo

    ANZIO, ITALY

    01.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Silvestro Martufi, known as “Enzo,” a World War II veteran, commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Anzio with the 3rd Infantry Division to honor those who endured and fought during the campaign in Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. The Battle of Anzio marked a pivotal Allied amphibious assault during World War II, aimed at breaking the stalemate in Italy, and resulted in months of intense combat, heavy casualties and enduring sacrifice on both sides. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 15:36
    Location: ANZIO, IT

    3rd Infantry Division
    Battle of Anzio

