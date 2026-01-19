3rd ID commemorates 82nd Anniversary of the Allied Forces landing with Enzo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Silvestro Martufi, known as “Enzo,” a World War II veteran, commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Anzio with the 3rd Infantry Division to honor those who endured and fought during the campaign in Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. The Battle of Anzio marked a pivotal Allied amphibious assault during World War II, aimed at breaking the stalemate in Italy, and resulted in months of intense combat, heavy casualties and enduring sacrifice on both sides. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)