3rd ID commemorates 82nd Anniversary of the Allied Forces landing with Enzo

Silvestro Martufi, known as “Enzo,” a World War II veteran, commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Anzio with the 3rd Infantry Division to honor those who endured and fought during the campaign in Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. The Battle of Anzio marked a pivotal Allied amphibious assault during World War II, aimed at breaking the stalemate in Italy, and resulted in months of intense combat, heavy casualties and enduring sacrifice on both sides. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
01.21.2026
01.26.2026
|Package
|993838
|260122-A-XS985-3490
|DOD_111495377
|00:01:09
ANZIO, IT
|4
|4
