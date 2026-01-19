(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Instrumentation Division shows its stuff

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    From mobile dynamometers and acoustic scoring systems to high-speed cameras and specialized weather-measuring equipment, members of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's workforce recently had the opportunity to see the apparatus that the post's Instrumentation Division offers in a special ‘showcase.’ Read more at: https://dvidshub.net/r/lolpsw

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 13:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993823
    VIRIN: 260122-A-IK096-8194
    Filename: DOD_111495136
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Instrumentation Division shows its stuff, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Army Test and Evaluaiton Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video