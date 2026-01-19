From mobile dynamometers and acoustic scoring systems to high-speed cameras and specialized weather-measuring equipment, members of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's workforce recently had the opportunity to see the apparatus that the post's Instrumentation Division offers in a special ‘showcase.’ Read more at: https://dvidshub.net/r/lolpsw
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 13:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993823
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-IK096-8194
|Filename:
|DOD_111495136
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Instrumentation Division shows its stuff, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.