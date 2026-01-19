(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Osprey Air Assault OLE 26.1 B-roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    B-roll video footage of a Marine V-22 Osprey from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774 conducting an Air Assault mission with Easy Company, 2-506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as part of Operation Lethal Eagle (OLE) 26.1 on January 23, 2026. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993816
    VIRIN: 260123-A-KQ181-1210
    Filename: DOD_111495065
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osprey Air Assault OLE 26.1 B-roll, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Easy Company
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    Marines
    Osprey
    air assault

