    The Paint Shop of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Mensah 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron paint shop, conducts routine maintenance on the paint scheme of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Class Michael Mensah/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 12:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 993814
    VIRIN: 250228-N-RU001-1001
    Filename: DOD_111495002
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Paint Shop of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, by PO2 Michael Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    paint shop

