The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron paint shop, conducts routine maintenance on the paint scheme of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Class Michael Mensah/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 12:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|993814
|VIRIN:
|250228-N-RU001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111495002
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Paint Shop of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, by PO2 Michael Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.