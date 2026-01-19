(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Hanscom Today: Retiree Support, Safety Excellence, and New Leaders

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Kevin Keegan, director of the Retiree Activities Office, hosts this episode of Team Hanscom Today, highlighting retiree support services, recognition of Hanscom’s Safety Office for excellence, and welcoming new professionals and senior leaders supporting the Department of the Air Force mission.
    (U.S. Air Force Video by Rick Berry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Hanscom Air Force Base
    retiree activities office
    RAO
    Employee Assistance Program
    Team Hanscom Today
    Safety and Occupational Health Management System Award

