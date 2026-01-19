(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Institutes Chaperone Policy

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Patients receiving care at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point can now request a chaperone for any physical exam, medical visit or dental procedure in accordance with a recently published Defense Health Agency policy.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 09:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 993803
    VIRIN: 260126-O-KJ310-8694
    PIN: 260126
    Filename: DOD_111494626
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Chaperone Policy

