(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia SDF Spreads Salt in Toccoa Parking Lot (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOCCOA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Georgia State Defense Force spread salt in a parking lot in Toccoa, Georgia January 25, 2026, in response to Winter Storm Fern. The Georgia DoD is trained and ready to provide support to civil authorities on short notice.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993802
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-OD941-3845
    Filename: DOD_111494622
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia SDF Spreads Salt in Toccoa Parking Lot (B-Roll), by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern
    GNGWSF2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video