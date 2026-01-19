U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) exercise during a physical training event held for noncommissioned officers at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 23, 2026. This training was conducted to build team cohesion and increase physical fitness among the Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 11:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993801
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-LN229-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111494611
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF noncommissioned officers conduct physical training, by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
