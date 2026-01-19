(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: SETAF-AF noncommissioned officers conduct physical training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) exercise during a physical training event held for noncommissioned officers at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 23, 2026. This training was conducted to build team cohesion and increase physical fitness among the Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993801
    VIRIN: 260123-A-LN229-2001
    Filename: DOD_111494611
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF noncommissioned officers conduct physical training, by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Training
    Physical training

