NSA Naples Security Forces Small Arms Qualification

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 2, 2025) Sailors assigned to security forces aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy conduct small arms live fire qualifications April 2, 2025. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn Smith)
|04.01.2025
|01.26.2026 09:15
|B-Roll
|993800
|250402-N-HS181-2001
|DOD_111494596
|00:02:56
|NAPLES, IT
|0
|0
