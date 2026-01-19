NSA Naples Security Forces Small Arms Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 2, 2025) Sailors assigned to security forces aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy conduct small arms live fire qualifications April 2, 2025. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn Smith)