(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Naples Security Forces Small Arms Qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith  

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 2, 2025) Sailors assigned to security forces aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy conduct small arms live fire qualifications April 2, 2025. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993800
    VIRIN: 250402-N-HS181-2001
    Filename: DOD_111494596
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Security Forces Small Arms Qualification, by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video