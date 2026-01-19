U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, record their monthly wing update and podcast in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993798
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-JK012-1456
|Filename:
|DOD_111494578
|Length:
|00:07:40
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th January 2026 Podcast, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
