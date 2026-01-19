AFCENT conducts readiness exercise, generates combat airpower

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron load two R-11 Refuelers onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of a readiness exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. The exercise spanned across the CENTCOM AOR, elevating readiness with realistic scenarios that tested dispersed operations, rapid deployment of aircraft and positive control over a large area. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)