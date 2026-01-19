(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SETAF-AF hosts the Best Medic Competition

    ITALY

    01.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    SETAF-AF hosted the training and competition to identify the top two U.S. medic teams for the FY26 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition. The selected teams will represent both SETAF-AF and the 173rd Airborne Brigade. The training allowed U.S. Soldiers to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the Army-level competition by training alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 05:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993789
    VIRIN: 260115-A-FG870-2179
    Filename: DOD_111494444
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: IT

