SETAF-AF hosts the Best Medic Competition

SETAF-AF hosted the training and competition to identify the top two U.S. medic teams for the FY26 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition. The selected teams will represent both SETAF-AF and the 173rd Airborne Brigade. The training allowed U.S. Soldiers to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the Army-level competition by training alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
Date Taken:
01.14.2026
Date Posted:
01.26.2026 05:14
Category:
B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993788
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-FG870-4944
|Filename:
|DOD_111494441
|Length:
|00:05:17
Location:
VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
