SETAF-AF Best Medic Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SETAF-AF hosted the training and competition to identify the top two U.S. medic teams for the FY26 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition. The selected teams will represent both SETAF-AF and the 173rd Airborne Brigade. The training allowed U.S. Soldiers to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the Army-level competition by training alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)