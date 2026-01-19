SETAF-AF hosts the US Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian Medical Forces

U.S. Army Spc. Jason Nunez, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF); Cpt. Emmanuel Oti-Boateng, Ghana Armed Forces; Capt. Chiara Michelotto, Italian Armed Forces; Sgt. Kollie G. Kolako, Armed Forces of Liberia; and U.S. Army Sgt. Ian Bishop,173rd Airborne Brigade; talk about their experience in the SETAF-AF Best Medic Competition hosted at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 5, 2026. This competition allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)
