NATO’s presence in Romania mastersubs

NATO’s forces in Romania stand ready to enhance security in the Black Sea Region.



Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Allies agreed to establish a multinational force in Romania. A NATO battlegroup led by the French Army was established at Cincu Training Area. With artillery, heavy armour, reconnaissance troops and mechanised infantry, these forces are a potent deterrent to aggression – but in the event of a crisis, they can also absorb thousands more troops and grow in size to a brigade.



NATO also regularly deploys air defence assets to Romania. A rotating detachment of fighter jets provides air policing coverage over Romania, supplementing the host nation’s own air force. With airspace violations becoming increasingly common in Allied airspace, it’s necessary to have combat-ready air forces in position to defend Allied skies, if necessary.



Romania is also further protected by the new NATO activity ‘Eastern Sentry’, which boosts NATO’s vigilance along the entire eastern flank with more air, land and sea-based military assets. The activity also includes innovative technologies to tackle new challenges, like the ones we see from drones. Additionally, it helps to better connect the military assets that are already available, from the High North to the Black Sea, and elsewhere in the Alliance.



Taken together, these forces are a potent deterrent to aggression, and a credible force capable of defending Romanian territory.