An American Forces Network Aviano video spot reminding Airmen to prepare for the Below the Zone program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The BTZ program is an opportunity to recognize high-performing Airmen by promoting them to the rank of Senior Airman up to six months early. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 05:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|993782
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-MY354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111494425
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Video Spot: BTZ Preparation, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS
