AFN Aviano Video Spot: BTZ Preparation

An American Forces Network Aviano video spot reminding Airmen to prepare for the Below the Zone program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The BTZ program is an opportunity to recognize high-performing Airmen by promoting them to the rank of Senior Airman up to six months early. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)