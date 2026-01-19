(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Aviano Video Spot: BTZ Preparation

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano video spot reminding Airmen to prepare for the Below the Zone program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The BTZ program is an opportunity to recognize high-performing Airmen by promoting them to the rank of Senior Airman up to six months early. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 05:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 993782
    VIRIN: 260123-F-MY354-1001
    Filename: DOD_111494425
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Video Spot: BTZ Preparation, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BTZ
    A1C
    Below the Zone
    promotion
    Airman
    Aviano Air Base

