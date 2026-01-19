An American Forces Network Aviano video spot highlighting the mission of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2026. U.S. service members assigned to Aviano demonstrate readiness across the installation, showcasing the ability to secure the base, generate combat airpower and remain ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 05:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|993781
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-XO977-4510
|Filename:
|DOD_111494417
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano TV Spot: This is Wyvern Nation – 30 Seconds, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
