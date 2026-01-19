(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Aviano TV Spot: This is Wyvern Nation – 30 Seconds

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano video spot highlighting the mission of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2026. U.S. service members assigned to Aviano demonstrate readiness across the installation, showcasing the ability to secure the base, generate combat airpower and remain ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 05:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 993781
    VIRIN: 260123-F-XO977-4510
    Filename: DOD_111494417
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, AFN Aviano TV Spot: This is Wyvern Nation – 30 Seconds, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS

    readiness
    Combat Airpower
    NATO
    Aviano Air Base
    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing

