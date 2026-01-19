AFN Aviano TV Spot: This is Wyvern Nation – 30 Seconds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993781" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An American Forces Network Aviano video spot highlighting the mission of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2026. U.S. service members assigned to Aviano demonstrate readiness across the installation, showcasing the ability to secure the base, generate combat airpower and remain ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)