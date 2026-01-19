(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN TV Spot: Aviano Key Support Liaison Program

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano video spot highlighting the Key Support Liaison Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2026. The KSL program connects unit leadership with military families, providing information, resources and community support in an overseas environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 05:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 993780
    VIRIN: 260123-F-YT022-5075
    Filename: DOD_111494410
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, AFN TV Spot: Aviano Key Support Liaison Program, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    family readiness
    readiness
    Key Support Liaison
    mental health
    Aviano Air Base
    Key Support Liaison Program

