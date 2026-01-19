AFN TV Spot: Aviano Key Support Liaison Program

An American Forces Network Aviano video spot highlighting the Key Support Liaison Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2026. The KSL program connects unit leadership with military families, providing information, resources and community support in an overseas environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 05:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|993780
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-YT022-5075
|Filename:
|DOD_111494410
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
