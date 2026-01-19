(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pyeongtaek Chief of Police Recognition Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Pyeongtaek Chief of Police and several other Korean law enforcement officers were recognized and awarded by the U.S. Forces Korea Chief Provost Marshal at USAG Camp Humphreys, Jan. 23, 2026. From December 2024 to August 2025, a joint investigation by the Far East Field Office (CID) and Korean law enforcement agencies from the Pyeongtaek area, successfully identified and gathered evidence on a drug distribution ring involving active-duty U.S. Soldiers from Camp Humphreys and third-country nationals. The operation utilized undercover agents and confidential sources to conduct controlled drug purchases. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pyeongtaek Chief of Police Recognition Ceremony, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United States Forces Korea
    Pyeongtaek Chief of Police
    Chief Provost Marshal
    Far East Field Office
    korean national police agency

