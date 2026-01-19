Pyeongtaek Chief of Police Recognition Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Pyeongtaek Chief of Police and several other Korean law enforcement officers were recognized and awarded by the U.S. Forces Korea Chief Provost Marshal at USAG Camp Humphreys, Jan. 23, 2026. From December 2024 to August 2025, a joint investigation by the Far East Field Office (CID) and Korean law enforcement agencies from the Pyeongtaek area, successfully identified and gathered evidence on a drug distribution ring involving active-duty U.S. Soldiers from Camp Humphreys and third-country nationals. The operation utilized undercover agents and confidential sources to conduct controlled drug purchases. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)