Pyeongtaek Chief of Police Recognition Ceremony

The Pyeongtaek Chief of Police and several other Korean law enforcement officers were recognized and awarded by the U.S. Forces Korea Chief Provost Marshal at USAG Camp Humphreys, Jan. 23, 2026. From December 2024 to August 2025, a joint investigation by the Far East Field Office (CID) and Korean law enforcement agencies from the Pyeongtaek area, successfully identified and gathered evidence on a drug distribution ring involving active-duty U.S. Soldiers from Camp Humphreys and third-country nationals. The operation utilized undercover agents and confidential sources to conduct controlled drug purchases. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
