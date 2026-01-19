(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in an embassy reinforcement training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 24, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 23:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993774
    VIRIN: 260124-M-VC519-2001
    Filename: DOD_111494317
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event, by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue-Green Team, Marines, Sailors, Pride of the Pacific, USS Boxer, BLT 3/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video