B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Exercise Above San Clemente Island

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire exercise over San Clemente Island, California, Jan. 25, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 23:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993773
|VIRIN:
|260125-M-YF186-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111494279
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
