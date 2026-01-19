(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Exercise Above San Clemente Island

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire exercise over San Clemente Island, California, Jan. 25, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 23:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993773
    VIRIN: 260125-M-YF186-1001
    Filename: DOD_111494279
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Exercise Above San Clemente Island, by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Live-Fire, Naval Integration, Aviation, Crew Chief, Blue-Green Team, Pride of the Pacific

