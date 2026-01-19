U.S. Army Soldiers and families of 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a Molly Pitcher event to foster community and honor spouses for their support during the Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026. The competition serves as the region’s premier artillery event and evaluates physical fitness, core Soldier skills, and proficiency in military occupational specialties to determine the best leaders across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 01:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993767
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-RD715-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111494148
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition 2026 - Molly Pitcher, by SGT Qishaunia Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.