    Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition 2026 - Molly Pitcher

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and families of 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a Molly Pitcher event to foster community and honor spouses for their support during the Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026. The competition serves as the region’s premier artillery event and evaluates physical fitness, core Soldier skills, and proficiency in military occupational specialties to determine the best leaders across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 01:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993767
    VIRIN: 260124-A-RD715-2002
    Filename: DOD_111494148
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition 2026 - Molly Pitcher, by SGT Qishaunia Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Redleg
    Indopacific
    25th Infantry Division
    REDLEGCOMPETITION

