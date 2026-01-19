U.S. Army Soldiers and families of 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a DIVARITY family 5K run/walk as part of the Molly Pitcher event to foster community and honor spouses for their support during the Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition at Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026. The competition serves as the region’s premier artillery event and evaluates physical fitness, core Soldier skills, and military occupational specialty proficiency to determine the best leaders from across the Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 01:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993766
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-RD715-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111494139
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition 2026 - DIVARTY Family 5K, by SGT Qishaunia Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
