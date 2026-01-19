The Texas Military Department showcases preparedness and readiness to support the Winter Storm Fern Response.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 18:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993764
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-GF227-1094
|Filename:
|DOD_111494133
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Texas Military Department Showcases Preparedness for Winter Storm Fern, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.