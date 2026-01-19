Texas Military Department Chief Operations Officer Maj. Owen Gutierre speaks about the Preparation and capabilities that are being used in support of the Winter Storm Fern Response.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 18:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993762
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-GF227-3789
|Filename:
|DOD_111494129
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Winter Storm Fern Chief Operations Officer Interview, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.