    Winter Storm Fern Rollover Response

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Jason Santillana 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers with the 176th Engineer Brigade assist local authorities in recovering an overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 near Sonora, Texas during Winter Storm Fern.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 18:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993761
    VIRIN: 260124-A-GF227-9364
    Filename: DOD_111494118
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Texas Military Department
    Texans serving texas
    Texas Strong
    Texans serving Texans
    Winter Storm Fern

