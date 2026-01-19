B-Roll: JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia patrol metro stations and streets in Washington, D.C. during a winter storm, Jan. 25, 2026. Joint Task Force–District of Columbia continued its mission as much of the National Capital Region shut down due to winter weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)