    B-Roll: JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia patrol metro stations and streets in Washington, D.C. during a winter storm, Jan. 25, 2026. Joint Task Force–District of Columbia continued its mission as much of the National Capital Region shut down due to winter weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993759
    VIRIN: 250126-Z-EB151-1001
    Filename: DOD_111494084
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DCSafe, JTFDC, National Guard, Winter Storm Fern, DCSafeandBeautiful

