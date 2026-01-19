U.S. Army and Air National Guard members assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia continue the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission while supporting District authorities during a significant winter storm in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. The National Guard’s unique capabilities and long-standing role in civil support enable it to assist local communities and civil authorities during severe weather and emergency conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993758
|VIRIN:
|260125-F-EZ983-6456
|Filename:
|DOD_111494066
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF - DC assists during winter storm, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.