    JTF - DC assists during winter storm

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army and Air National Guard members assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia continue the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission while supporting District authorities during a significant winter storm in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. The National Guard’s unique capabilities and long-standing role in civil support enable it to assist local communities and civil authorities during severe weather and emergency conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993758
    VIRIN: 260125-F-EZ983-6456
    Filename: DOD_111494066
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    Snow
    Winter storm
    JTFDC
    DCNG
    DCSAFE

