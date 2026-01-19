(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Harford County Operation Blur BROLL

    FOREST HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to the 1297th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard are spread across Harford County, Maryland, January 25, 2026, to help support the community during and after Winter Storm Fern. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, more than 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    Operation Blur

