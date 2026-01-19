Soldiers assigned to the 1297th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard are spread across Harford County, Maryland, January 25, 2026, to help support the community during and after Winter Storm Fern. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, more than 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993756
|VIRIN:
|260125-F-PA115-2998
|Filename:
|DOD_111494038
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FOREST HILL, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Harford County Operation Blur BROLL, by SMSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.