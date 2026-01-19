(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    473rd TPASE and 124th MPAD Rolling Out (B-Roll)

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Marietta-based 473rd Theater Public Affairs Support Element and the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, convoy from Marietta to Toccoa, Georgia to provide public affairs support for units responding to Winter Storm Fern on January 25, 2026. The Georgia DoD is trained and ready to provide support to civil authorities on short notice.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993753
    VIRIN: 260125-Z-KE355-4335
    Filename: DOD_111493932
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    This work, 473rd TPASE and 124th MPAD Rolling Out (B-Roll), by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern

