(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Winter Storm Response Status Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ready to assist before, during, and after disasters strike, when called upon. Currently we have deployed five planning and response teams, contractors and Soldiers from the 249th Engineering Battalion Prime Power to locations within the Southeast and East Coast of the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 09:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993750
    VIRIN: 260125-A-OI229-6915
    Filename: DOD_111493834
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Winter Storm Response Status Update, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    249th Enginer Battalion (Prime Power)
    USACE
    Winter Storm Jan 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video