    B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines Embark the USS Comstock

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, board Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) at Naval Base San Diego, California, Jan. 20, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 03:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993742
    VIRIN: 260120-M-FP389-1128
    Filename: DOD_111493691
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    integration
    USS Comstock (LSD 45)
    Blue-Green team
    Pride Of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

