U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct F-35B maintenance aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 01:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993741
|VIRIN:
|260124-M-KL381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111493626
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer, by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.