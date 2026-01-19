Date Taken: 01.24.2026 Date Posted: 01.24.2026 10:38 Category: Package Video ID: 993737 VIRIN: 260124-A-EP707-3355 Filename: DOD_111493233 Length: 00:00:51 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 2 High-Res. Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USACE is prepared and ready to support if called upon for the January 2026 Winter Storm (With Captions Burned in), by MAJ Spencer Garrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.