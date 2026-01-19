(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE is prepared and ready to support if called upon for the January 2026 Winter Storm

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Maj. Spencer Garrison 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    USACE is actively preparing to support impacted communities if called upon in the wake of Winter Storm Fern.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993736
    VIRIN: 260124-A-EP707-2710
    Filename: DOD_111493216
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    USACE
    Emergency response
    Winter Storm Fern

