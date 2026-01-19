(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni water dogs purify water during Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.23.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kenneth Garcia 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, purify water during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Kenneth Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993733
    VIRIN: 260124-M-IC427-1001
    Filename: DOD_111493113
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni water dogs purify water during Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026, by PFC Kenneth Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni, Marines, Disaster Relief, Evacuation, Nankai Rescue, Purification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video