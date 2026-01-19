Cold Weather Medical Training Event at North Wind 26 (Vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Canadian Army Soldiers, become familiar with Japanese medical cold-weather medical protocol as part of a cold-weather training event during North Wind 26 at Hokudai-en in Hokkaido, Japan on Jan. 23, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Lukas Sparks)