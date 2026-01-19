(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, demonstrate K-9 capabilities during Nankai Rescue 26, Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 01:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993726
    VIRIN: 260124-M-XY994-1002
    Filename: DOD_111492929
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    JGSDF 13th Brigade
    Nankai Rescue

