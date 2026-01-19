U.S. Sailors with Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit Iwakuni, triage and transport a simulated casualty during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 at Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 01:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993724
|VIRIN:
|260124-M-FE306-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111492921
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026, by LCpl Donald Dugger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.