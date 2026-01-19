(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S.–Nigeria Joint Working Group, Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja, Nigeria

    NIGERIA

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Retired Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, Nigeria’s minister of defence, and Mr. Brian J. Ellis, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of war for African affairs, sign a defence cooperation roadmap between the U.S. Department of War and the Nigerian Ministry of Defence at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, in Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 23, 2026. The roadmap was finalized following a two-day U.S.–Nigeria Joint Working Group in which government and military leaders discussed shared security challenges and enhanced military-to-military coordination to counterterrorist threats and prevent atrocities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 01:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993723
    VIRIN: 260123-A-CK565-2327
    Filename: DOD_111492904
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: NG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.–Nigeria Joint Working Group, Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja, Nigeria, by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    Nigeria
    Department of War (DOW)

