U.S.–Nigeria Joint Working Group, Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja, Nigeria

Retired Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, Nigeria’s minister of defence, and Mr. Brian J. Ellis, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of war for African affairs, sign a defence cooperation roadmap between the U.S. Department of War and the Nigerian Ministry of Defence at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, in Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 23, 2026. The roadmap was finalized following a two-day U.S.–Nigeria Joint Working Group in which government and military leaders discussed shared security challenges and enhanced military-to-military coordination to counterterrorist threats and prevent atrocities.
