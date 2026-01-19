U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Canadian Army Soldiers, become familiar with Japanese medical cold-weather medical protocol as part of a cold-weather training event during North Wind 26 at Hokudai-en in Hokkaido, Japan on Jan. 23, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Lukas Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 05:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993720
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-RY738-2001
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111492808
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|SAKIMUI, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Cold-weather Medical Training Event at Operation North Wind 26, by SGT Lukas Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
