    Cold-weather Medical Training Event at Operation North Wind 26

    SAKIMUI, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Lukas Sparks 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Canadian Army Soldiers, become familiar with Japanese medical cold-weather medical protocol as part of a cold-weather training event during North Wind 26 at Hokudai-en in Hokkaido, Japan on Jan. 23, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Lukas Sparks)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 05:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993720
    VIRIN: 260123-A-RY738-2001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111492808
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: SAKIMUI, HOKKAIDO, JP

    11th Airborne Division
    USARJ
    US Army Japan
    88th Regional Support Command
    Airborne
    North Wind 26

