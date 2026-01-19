Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, compete in the final day of the XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026. The invitational featured Soldiers competing in bouts involving takedowns and controlled striking, with the XVIII Airborne Corps team claiming the overall title. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 22:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993715
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-TQ927-8284
|Filename:
|DOD_111492779
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 3 Reels, by SGT Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
