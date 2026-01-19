Off-road vehicles are not permitted on USACE-managed lands. Help protect public lands by staying on designated roads and trails. #USACE #MobileDelivers (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 12:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|993713
|VIRIN:
|260110-O-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111492754
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|WEST POINT, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Off-Road Violation PSA 2026, by Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
