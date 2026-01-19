(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 3

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Pfc. Alexis Fischer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, compete in the final day of the XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026. The invitational featured Soldiers competing in bouts involving takedowns and controlled striking, with the XVIII Airborne Corps team claiming the overall title. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 22:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993711
    VIRIN: 260124-A-SK843-7142
    Filename: DOD_111492752
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 3, by PFC Alexis Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combatives
    readiness
    Fort Bragg

