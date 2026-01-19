(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd LCT Marines execute dry-fire and live-fire squad attacks B-Roll

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a dry-fire and live-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 19-20, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 22:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993709
    VIRIN: 260121-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111492702
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: HAWAII, US

    This work, 3rd LCT Marines execute dry-fire and live-fire squad attacks B-Roll, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    FightNow
    FORCEDESIGN
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

