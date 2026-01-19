(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB-23 Winter Field Exercise

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a cold weather field exercise at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif. on Jan. 9-11, 2026. CLB-23 conducted this exercise to reinforce core infantry skills such as fieldcraft, weapons handling and sustainment operations in a cold weather environment with support from U.S. Army Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, from Stockton, Calif. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 17:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993702
    VIRIN: 260109-M-SW193-1001
    Filename: DOD_111492554
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    MFR, Reserve, 4th MLG, CLB-23

