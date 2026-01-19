U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a cold weather field exercise at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif. on Jan. 9-11, 2026. CLB-23 conducted this exercise to reinforce core infantry skills such as fieldcraft, weapons handling and sustainment operations in a cold weather environment with support from U.S. Army Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, from Stockton, Calif. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 17:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993702
|VIRIN:
|260109-M-SW193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111492554
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CLB-23 Winter Field Exercise, by LCpl Owen Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.