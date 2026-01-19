CLB-23 Winter Field Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a cold weather field exercise at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif. on Jan. 9-11, 2026. CLB-23 conducted this exercise to reinforce core infantry skills such as fieldcraft, weapons handling and sustainment operations in a cold weather environment with support from U.S. Army Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, from Stockton, Calif. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)