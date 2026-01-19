On Jan. 23, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike. Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993699
|VIRIN:
|260123-D-D0465-7604
|Filename:
|DOD_111492507
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lethal Kinetic Strike, Jan. 23, 2026
