    MCMAP at Parris Island

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jake Sprouse, a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, speaks about the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 20, 2026. MCMAP is the martial arts system employed by the Marine Corps and is one of the skills recruits must learn in order to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 16:33
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCMAP at Parris Island, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    MCMAP
    Recruit Training
    MCRD PI
    Marines
    USMC

