MCMAP at Parris Island

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jake Sprouse, a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, speaks about the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 20, 2026. MCMAP is the martial arts system employed by the Marine Corps and is one of the skills recruits must learn in order to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)